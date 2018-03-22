ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today arrived in Karachi as part of his three-day official visit to Pakistan, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and attend the 'Pakistan Day' parade tomorrow as the "Guest of Honour".

He is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain.

During his visit, the Sri Lankan president will meet President Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and hold discussions on issues of mutual importance, officials said.

Sirisena will also sign four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) pertaining to youth development as well as cooperation in the training of civil servants and diplomats, they said.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said that President Sirisena arrived in Karachi, where he was welcomed by the Governor of Sindh province, Muhammad Zubair.

He will later depart for Islamabad as part of the visit.