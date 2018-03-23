Tarbouriech Roseline police gather outside a supermarket in Trebes, southern France, Friday March 23, 2018 after an armed man took hostages in a supermarket in southern France on Friday. | Photo: AP

PARIS: Sixteen people were hurt, two seriously, along with the three killed in the shooting spree Friday in southwest France by a man claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group, President Emmanuel Macron said.

A security source said the 16 referred to people that had been referred to an emergency psychological support cell.

Five people were shot and wounded, including two in a critical condition.

A police officer who took the place of a female hostage is "fighting for his life", Macron said in a televised address following the shootings in Carcassonne and Trebes, hailing the man as a hero.

The other person gravely injured was the driver of a car hijacked by the gunman. The passenger of the car was killed.

"Our country has suffered an Islamist terrorist attack," the president added.

The gunman -- a 26-year-old drug dealer monitored as a possible Islamic extremist -- carried out three separate shootings, ending his rampage by taking hostages at a supermarket in Trebes.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said the gunman, Radouane Lakdim, whom security sources said had Moroccan nationality, had been monitored on suspicion of having been radicalised but had ultimately been deemed not to pose a threat.

France remains on high alert after a wave of jihadist attacks that has claimed more than 240 lives since 2015.