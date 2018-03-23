NEW YORK: The British Parliament's media committee has recalled the CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, to testify in its investigation into fake news.

Committee chair Damian Collins told Nix in a letter today that there were "a number of inconsistencies in your evidence."

Collins highlighted Nix's denial that he received data from the Global Science Research company, the entity set up by a Cambridge academic who created the app blamed for harvesting information from some 50 million Facebook accounts.

A whistleblower has alleged that Cambridge Analytica improperly used the material in US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Collins warned Nix that "giving false statements to a select committee is a very serious matter. We urge you to come forward and explain your comments to a committee hearing."