WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on 10 Iranians and an Iranian company for alleged hacking hundreds of universities in the US and abroad and the theft of "valuable intellectual property and data."

The Mabna Institute engaged in "the theft of personal identifiers and economic resources for private financial gain" and for the benefit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US Treasury Department said.

The two founders of the Mabna Institute are among the 10 people whose assets are subject to US seizure, it said. Nine of the 10 were indicted separately for conspiracy to commit computer intrusions and other charges.