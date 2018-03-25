KABUL: Six people were injured in a grenade attack in Kabul on Saturday, according to reports.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred near Chaman-e-Hozoori park in Kabul where a group of people belonging to Pashtuni community were conducting a protest against a government policy.

The injured have been admitted to a civil hospital.

In the absence of any rescue team or army personnel, the family members of the injured themselves had to rush the victims to the hospital.

No terror organisation has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

Further details are awaited.