DUBLIN: If you are fond of dogs, chances are there that you will definitely fall in love with these creatures, which will surely give you the 'aww' moment!

On Sunday, Dublin's Light House Cinema held a dog-friendly screening, ahead of American director Wes Anderson's new animated movie - Isle Of Dogs release in Irish cinema halls from March 30, joe.ie reported.

Dozens of dogs along with its owners occupied the seats to enjoy the new quirky Anderson tale.

In its official Twitter handle, dogs of different breeds were seen enjoying the 'historic moment'!

An Instagram page named 'thedoggiedo' captured the moment.

Ireland's largest dog welfare society, Dogs Trust Ireland also posted on their official Twitter handle.

Hence, it is proved that dog is indeed man's best friend and this is evident from the above pictures.