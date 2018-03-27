China's Li Keqiang says working towards dialogue with US but prepared for trade war
By UNI | Published: 27th March 2018

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told visiting US lawmakers on Tuesday that China is working towards dialogue with the United States on trade but is prepared for a trade war, state television reported.
On footage shown by China Central Television, Li also said during the meeting with US senators he hopes the United States will take a rational attitude to trade and work with China towards a common solution.