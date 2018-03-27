EU gives Facebook 'two weeks' to answer data scandal questions
BRUSSELS: The European Union has given Facebook two weeks to answer questions raised by the scandal over personal data harvested from the social network, according to a copy of a letter obtained by AFP on Tuesday.
"Have any data of EU citizens been affected by the recent scandal?" the EU's justice commissioner Vera Jourova wrote Facebook, listing one of the questions. "I would appreciate a reply in the next two weeks."