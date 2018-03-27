KATHMANDU: A six-year-old girl was forcefully fed cow dung by her neighbour for breaking down the water pump in Nepal's Banke district.



Police arrested Gita Pariyar, 50, of Kohalpur for the act that took place when the girl was playing on the foreyard of the woman's house on Monday evening, the Kathmandu Post reported.



Pariyar accused the girl of breaking down her water pump and force-fed her in a fit of rage.

