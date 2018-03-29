PARIS: France on Thursday accused Iran of supplying weapons to Huthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

"There is a problem in Yemen, it is that the political process has not begun, that Saudi Arabia feels regularly attacked by the Huthis, who are themselves supplied with arms by Iran," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

Iran has repeatedly denied arming the Huthis in Yemen, despite claims by the United States and Saudi Arabia that the evidence of an arms connection is irrefutable.

The Saudi-led coalition on Monday threatened retaliation against arch-foe Iran, accusing it of being behind a barrage of Yemeni rebel missile attacks on the kingdom.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the missile attacks launched by the Huthis on Saudi Arabia, saying they posed a threat to regional security.

Saudi forces on Sunday intercepted seven missiles fired by the Huthi rebels toward cities in Saudi Arabia, including the capital Riyadh, killing one person.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to push back the Huthis who captured the capital Sanaa and forced the government into exile.