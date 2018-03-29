UNITED NATIONS: Israel on Thursday warned the United Nations that it has the right to defend itself on the eve of a mass protest planned by Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon wrote to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council to warn of a "dangerous effort by Palestinian leaders to create conflict by orchestrating a series of mass confrontations."

Palestinians in Gaza on Friday will kick off six weeks of protests leading up to the inauguration of the new US embassy in Jerusalem around May 14.

The Israeli armed forces chief has warned that forces at the Gaza border with Israel were ready to respond if the border fence is breached.

"In light of the Palestinians’ organized planned provocation for the coming weeks, I reiterate Israel's right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens," Danon wrote.

The ambassador condemned the planned protest and said UN personnel in Gaza should refrain from taking part in the demonstrations.