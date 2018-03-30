ANKARA: At least 17 people have been killed and another 36 wounded after a bus carrying illegal immigrants hit a lighting pole in eastern Turkey and burst into flames, local media reported on Friday.

The bus, which crashed late Thursday on the Igdir-Kars highway, was carrying illegal immigrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

According to Anadolu Agency, the bus contained 50 people while the original capacity of the bus was 14.

Fire brigade and emergency management teams rushed to the site, taking the injured to Igdir State Hospital.

Meanwhile, another bus with 13 immigrants which was moving along the same way was held.

(With inputs from AFP)