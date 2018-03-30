BEIJING: Vilifying The United States' 'Trade War' approach, China asserted on turning to dialogue and consultations to settle the ongoing trade-feuds between the nations.

According to Xinhua News, Gao Feng, a spokesperson with China's Ministry of Commerce, in response to questions about the US sanctioning tariffs amounting to around USD 60 billion on Chinese goods, said that the move could set in motion a domino effect on protectionism.

"The United States must abandon unilateralism and protectionism, take measures and resort to dialogue and consultation to settle disputes," Gao said. "China is always open for negotiations," he added, highlighting the need for a joint effort by both nations to reach a suitable settlement.

"The latest U.S. trade measures towards China are typical trade protectionism with cold war and a zero-sum mentality. Don't make China an excuse," said Gao.

Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump imposed massive trade tariffs amounting to USD 60 billion on Chinese imports, in a move that could escalate into a global trade war.

China retaliated the next day by threatening to suspend tariff concessions amounting to USD 3 billion on 128 categories of imported US goods including fresh fruits, wine and pork. (ANI)