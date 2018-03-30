JERUSALEM: Israel targeted three Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Friday with tank fire and an air strike after what it said was an attempted gun attack on soldiers by Palestinians along the border.

A statement from the army said troops in response fired toward the attackers and that three Hamas sites were targeted by tank fire and Israeli fighter jets. The alleged shooting attack caused no injuries, the statement said.

The strikes came after a day of major protests in the Gaza Strip that also saw clashes erupt along the border fence. Twelve Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the violence, according to Gazan officials.