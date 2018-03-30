NEW DELHI: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will pay a three-day visit to India from April 6 during which he will hold talks with the top leadership here to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the wide-ranging cooperative partnership, and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

Oli, who is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold talks with his Indian counterpart and call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his trip.

A high-level delegation will accompany Oli on his state visit to India, the MEA said.

The Nepalese premier, who will also be accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya Oli, will visit the G.B.Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, during the visit.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Nepalese prime minister, the MEA said.

India and Nepal enjoy age-old, special ties of friendship and cooperation, it said.