PARIS: Russia has expelled four French diplomats in retaliation for France's decision to order the same number of Russian envoys to quit its territory over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain, the foreign ministry said Friday.

"We can only regret" Moscow's move, the ministry said in statement, but added that "up to now, Russia has refused to offer the expected explanations concerning the attack in Salisbury", England, on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.