Two coalition personnel killed in Syria, says US military
By AFP | Published: 30th March 2018

SYRIA: Two coalition personnel have been killed and five others wounded in an attack with an improvised explosive device in Syria, the US military said on Friday.
The US Central Command did not give the nationalities of the victims of the attack, which happened on Thursday, with wounded evacuated for further medical treatment.
The attack targeted personnel taking part in Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led drive to fight the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.