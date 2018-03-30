UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council has imposed sanctions on a terrorist outfit associated with the Al-Nusrah Front and previously located in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area, imposing an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on it.

The Council's ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee yesterday added Khatiba Imam Al-Bukhari to its sanctions list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Also known as Khataib al-Imam al-Bukhari, the group was previously located in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border area and as of this month was known to be located in Syria, with its "operation zone" in Idlib, Aleppo and Khama, according to a Committee press release.

Al-Bukhari has been associated with the Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant and "committed terrorist attacks in the Syrian Arab Republic", the release said.

Since 2016, the outfit had been redeployed to Northern Afghanistan to project attacks against Central Asia countries, it said.