French court charges Pippa Middleton's father-in-law with rape of minor: Legal Source
PARIS: The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister Kate is married to Britain's Prince William, has been charged in France with the rape of a minor, a legal source told AFP today.
David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France's Minor Protection Brigade in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017, the source said.