UK searches Aeroflot plane at Heathrow, accuses Russia
By ANI | Published: 31st March 2018 11:43 AM |
LONDON: Russia has accused the United Kingdom (UK) of searching its plane belonging to Aeroflot at London-based Heathrow Airport.
According to Russia's Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova the British authorities did not state a reason for the alleged search, which she branded as "the latest provocation," reported Sky News.
The Russian embassy in Britain, in a statement said,"Border Force and Customs officers have searched the aircraft that was conducting the Aeroflot flights 2582 / 2583, Moscow – London – Moscow. This kind of event is extraordinary."
The UK has denied such allegations.
"We are aware of a story circulating on social media. Please be advised that Metropolitan Police are not conducting a search of an Airbus inbound from Moscow at Heathrow," The Metropolitan Police tweeted.
