LONDON: Russia has accused the United Kingdom (UK) of searching its plane belonging to Aeroflot at London-based Heathrow Airport.

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova the British authorities did not state a reason for the alleged search, which she branded as "the latest provocation," reported Sky News.

The Russian embassy in Britain, in a statement said,"Border Force and Customs officers have searched the aircraft that was conducting the Aeroflot flights 2582 / 2583, Moscow – London – Moscow. This kind of event is extraordinary."

The UK has denied such allegations.

"We are aware of a story circulating on social media. Please be advised that Metropolitan Police are not conducting a search of an Airbus inbound from Moscow at Heathrow," The Metropolitan Police tweeted.

We are aware of a story circulating on social media. Please be advised that Metropolitan Police are not conducting a search of an Airbus inbound from Moscow at Heathrow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 30, 2018

This comes when the bilateral relationship between both India and UK has strained over the spy row.