Home World

Afghan airstrike on Taliban kills six civilians 

Elsewhere in Helmand province, a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in the Gareshk district, killing at least three civilians, according to the district chief, Mohammad Saleem Roodi.

Published: 01st May 2018 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

KABUL: An Afghan official says an airstrike targeting Taliban fighters has killed six civilians in the southern Helmand province.

Mir Ahmad, a provincial council member in Helmand, says two other civilians were wounded in the airstrike by the Afghan air force yesterday in the Nad Ali district.

He says the strike killed around a dozen Taliban insurgents.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the airstrike but said all the killed and wounded were Taliban members.

Elsewhere in Helmand province, a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in the Gareshk district, killing at least three civilians, according to the district chief, Mohammad Saleem Roodi.

Thousands of mourners have attended a memorial ceremony for AFP's chief photographer in Afghanistan who was killed along with eight other reporters in a double suicide bombing by the Islamic State group in Kabul the previous day.

Relatives, friends and government officials all gathered to pay tribute to Shah Maria and extend condolences to his family and colleagues for their loss in Kabul on Tuesday.

Monday marked the deadliest assault on reporters since the fall of the Taliban in 2001, according to Reporters Without Borders, also known by its French acronym RSF.

The double Kabul bombing claimed a total of 25 lives and wounded at least 45.

RSF said 36 media workers have been killed in Afghanistan in attacks by the Islamic State group or the Taliban since 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taliban Afghan airstrike Helmand
More from this section

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Iran nuke claims fail to convince deal proponents

Twin blasts at mosque in northern Nigeria kill at least 24 

'Occupied' Sao Paulo high rise collapses amid fire, 1 dead in Brazil

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today