Air strikes kill 23 civilians in IS-held area in northeast Syria
Air strikes killed at least 23 civilians including 10 children in a village held by the Islamic State group in northeastern Syria Tuesday.
01st May 2018
BEIRUT: Air strikes killed at least 23 civilians including 10 children in a village held by the Islamic State group in northeastern Syria Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
"We don't know for the moment if the US-led international coalition or Iraqi forces carried out the strike" on the village of Al-Qasr in the northeastern province of Hasakeh, the Britain-based monitor said.