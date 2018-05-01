Home World

Air strikes kill 23 civilians in IS-held area in northeast Syria

Air strikes killed at least 23 civilians including 10 children in a village held by the Islamic State group in northeastern Syria Tuesday.

Published: 01st May 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIRUT: Air strikes killed at least 23 civilians including 10 children in a village held by the Islamic State group in northeastern Syria Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

"We don't know for the moment if the US-led international coalition or Iraqi forces carried out the strike" on the village of Al-Qasr in the northeastern province of Hasakeh, the Britain-based monitor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air strikes Islamic State Syria
More from this section

Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1

Iraqi man uses campaign fever to win back his sweetheart

Taliban attacks in Kabul aim to grab global attention: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today