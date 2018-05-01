Home World

Hundreds of trafficking victims rescued in Caribbean, Latin America

The international police organization said more than 500 police officers in 13 countries were involved in "Operation Libertad," which was conducted April 3-9.

Published: 01st May 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Twenty-two people have been arrested and nearly 350 potential victims of forced labor or sexual trafficking have been rescued in raids across the Caribbean and in Latin America, Interpol said Monday.

The international police organization said more than 500 police officers in 13 countries were involved in "Operation Libertad," which was conducted April 3-9.

Interpol said men and women were discovered working in "night clubs, farms, mines, factories and open-air markets." It said minors were among those rescued.

"In Guyana, young women were found working as prostitutes next to extremely remote gold mines, from which they could not escape," it said.

In another case, Asian "employees" at a factory in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines had their passports taken away and were "made to be completely dependent."

"Having never received wages, they relied on their handlers for housing, transport, food and the most basic necessities," Interpol said.

"Operations like this show the power of Interpol providing a platform for the 13 participating countries," Tim Morris, Interpol's executive director of police services, said in a statement.

"But what sits behind these numbers is the human story," Morris said. "Whether it is someone's mother, father, brother, sister, son or daughter, there is an intensely personal story that is usually -– unfortunately -– accompanied by a lot of suffering."

The Lyon-based Interpol said the countries involved in the operation were Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Curacao, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Venezuela.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual trafficking Caribbean Latin America Guyana prostitutes
More from this section

Missile strikes on Syria kill 26, mostly Iranian, forces

Israel says documents prove Iran lied about nuclear program

Will there be a Nobel in literature this year? Stay tuned

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards