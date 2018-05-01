Home World

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meets Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah

Abbas welcomed Abe at his presidential headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah before heading into a bilateral meeting without addressing the media.

Published: 01st May 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (File | AP)

By AFP

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas met Shinzo Abe Tuesday as part of the Japanese Prime Minister's Middle East tour.

Abbas welcomed Abe at his presidential headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah before heading into a bilateral meeting without addressing the media.

Abe is on a tour of the Middle East and will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

His visit also included trips to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Representatives of Japan, Jordan, Israel and the Palestinians held a meeting on the Jordanian banks of the Dead Sea on Sunday night to discuss their "corridor for peace and prosperity" initiative.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters the initiative -- which aims to promote regional cooperation including through the creation of an agro-industrial park in the West Bank -- was making progress.

"Our efforts have finally started to bear fruits," Kono said.

He said the initiative is vital for economic development in the Palestinian territories and the Jordan valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister
More from this section
messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook to add dating service

Diseases from ticks, fleas, mosquitoes soar in US

Ex-finance worker jailed for posting intern's photos on porn site in London

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today