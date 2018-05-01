Home World

'No credible indications' of Iran nuclear weapons programme after 2009, says IAEA

The statement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was new "proof" that Iran's nuclear weapons programme could be reactivated at any time.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Without referring to Netanyahu's claims directly, the IAEA spokesman said that the agency evaluated all safeguards-relevant information available to it.  | AP

By AFP

VIENNA: The UN's nuclear watchdog reiterated Tuesday it had "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009", citing its assessments from 2015.

A spokesman for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that its board of governors had "declared that its consideration of this issue was closed" after it was presented with a report in December 2015.

The statement came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled what he said was new "proof" that Iran's nuclear weapons programme could be reactivated at any time.

Without referring to Netanyahu's claims directly, the IAEA spokesman said the agency "evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it". 

"However, it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information," he added.

Netanyahu said on Monday that he would share the material with other countries and with the IAEA.

Netanyahu's presentation comes as US President Donald Trump considers whether to pull out of the 2015 atomic accord between Tehran and six world powers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UN IAEA Iran nuclear deal Benjamin Netanyahu
More from this section

Brazil's Sao Paulo tower building catches fire, collapses; at least one dead

Jailed Pakistani doctor who helped CIA to track Osama bin Laden may be released soon: Lawyer 

British lawmaker accused of racism for 'typical Indian' attack on Irish PM Varadkar

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
Shane Watson and M S Dhoni scored scintillating half-centuries to set up a 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils here tonight, taking the two-time IPL champions closer to a play-off berth. | PTI
IN PICTURES | IPL 2018: Shane Watson, MS Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao