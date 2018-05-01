Home World

Top Donald Trump aide denies calling president an 'idiot'

John Kelly firmly denied a report today that he called President Donald Trump an "idiot" in front of other staff.

Published: 01st May 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firmly denied a report today that he called President Donald Trump an "idiot" in front of other staff -- the latest suggestion of possible tensions in Trump's inner circle.

NBC News, citing eight current and former White House officials, said Kelly -- a retired Marine general who served as Trump's homeland security secretary before moving to the West Wing -- had called Trump an "idiot" several times.

According to these officials, four of whom said they personally heard the insult used, Kelly portrays himself as the only person in the Trump administration "curbing the erratic urges" of the Republican president, NBC reported.

But Kelly flatly denied the report, calling it "total BS."

"I spend more time with the president than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship.

He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS," Kelly said in a statement distributed by the White House.

"I am committed to the president, his agenda and our country.

This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes.

" In October, NBC had reported that then secretary of state Rex Tillerson -- who was fired by Trump in March -- had called the president a "moron" in front of colleagues.

After the release in January of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," a tell-all book about the infighting within the administration, Tillerson defended Trump's mental fitness.

"I've never questioned his mental fitness," Tillerson told CNN.

"I have no reason to question his mental fitness." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Kelly White House chief of Staff Donald Trump idiot
More from this section

US has never been so close to getting rid of North Korean nukes: Trump

Ten journalists including AFP photographer among dozens killed in Afghan attacks

Former Brazil coach accused of abusing young gymnasts

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards