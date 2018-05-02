40 students, teachers injured in Nepal bus accident

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 40 people, mostly students and teachers, sustained injuries when their bus met with an accident in Nepal's Bara district near the Indian border early this morning.

The accident occurred in Churiyamai area as the bus, heading towards the popular tourist spot of Pokhara from Jhapa district, was hit by a truck at 2:00 am, according to Makawanpur District Police Office.

The students and teachers in the bus were on their way to attend a programme in Pokhara Metropolitan City.

One of the injured has been flown to Kathmandu for treatment, six are undergoing treatment in Bharatpur and 33 others have been admitted to hospital in Makawanpur, said the police.

However, the condition of all the injured is said to be out of danger.