Home World

40 students, teachers injured in Nepal bus accident

At least 40 people, mostly students and teachers, sustained injuries when their bus met with an accident in Nepal's Bara district near the Indian border early this morning.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 40 people, mostly students and teachers, sustained injuries when their bus met with an accident in Nepal's Bara district near the Indian border early this morning.

The accident occurred in Churiyamai area as the bus, heading towards the popular tourist spot of Pokhara from Jhapa district, was hit by a truck at 2:00 am, according to Makawanpur District Police Office.

The students and teachers in the bus were on their way to attend a programme in Pokhara Metropolitan City.

One of the injured has been flown to Kathmandu for treatment, six are undergoing treatment in Bharatpur and 33 others have been admitted to hospital in Makawanpur, said the police.

However, the condition of all the injured is said to be out of danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bus accident
More from this section

2,11,000 Indian students in US varsities, says latest report

China calls for upholding Iran international nuclear deal

Iran denies supporting Polisario after Morocco severs ties

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity