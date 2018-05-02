Home World

Armenia opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan calls end to protests

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday called an end to a wave of protests and said all parties would support his bid to run for prime minister again next week.

Armenian PM Serzh Sarkisian, left, gestures as he leaves a meeting with protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, right, in Yerevan. (AP)

By AFP

"The issue has practically been solved," he told tens of thousands of people during a rally in the capital Yerevan. "All factions said they would support my candidacy... We are suspending protests and going to have a rest."

