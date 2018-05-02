Armenia opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan calls end to protests
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday called an end to a wave of protests and said all parties would support his bid to run for prime minister again next week.
Published: 02nd May 2018 10:39 PM | Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 10:39 PM | A+A A-
YEREVAN: Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday called an end to a wave of protests and said all parties would support his bid to run for prime minister again next week.
"The issue has practically been solved," he told tens of thousands of people during a rally in the capital Yerevan. "All factions said they would support my candidacy... We are suspending protests and going to have a rest."