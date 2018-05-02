Home World

China calls for upholding Iran international nuclear deal

China is calling for an international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme to be upheld following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest accusations about Iran's past nuclear activities.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying | AP

By PTI

BEIJING: China is calling for an international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme to be upheld following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest accusations about Iran's past nuclear activities.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China noted that the UN International Atomic Energy Agency has certified on 10 separate occasions that Iran is honouring the agreement and that strict inspection measures are in place to ensure compliance.

China, one of five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council, helped conclude the 2015 agreement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US will discuss Israel's purported evidence with the other parties.

Hua said today it is urgent that "all relevant parties should bear in mind the large picture and long-term interest, and faithfully implement and uphold the agreement."

