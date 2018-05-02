Home World

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits near southwest Iran's Sisakht

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck southwest Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Earthquake Information Center said.

Published: 02nd May 2018 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

BEIRUT: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck southwest Iran in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Earthquake Information Center said.

There were no initial reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit around 160 km northwest of the city of Shiraz at 0408 GMT, the NEIC added.

State media said it struck near the town of Sisakht.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran's western Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
earthquake Iran
More from this section

Use of hidden veto in UNSC subsidiary organs impacting its work and effectiveness: India 

Kenya floods: Death toll rises to over 100

Indian-origin doctor arrested for illegally prescribing opioids in US

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title