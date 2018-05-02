EU could cut funds for 'rule of law' breaches: Commission
The EU could cut funding for states that fail to respect the law, the European Commission said in its proposed multi-year budget in a move that is set to anger Poland and Hungary.
"The new proposed tools would allow the union to suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding in a manner proportionate to the nature, gravity and scope of the rule of law deficiencies," it said in a statement.