Home World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urges Slovakia to solve case of slain journalist

Journalist Jan Kuciak, who was investigating possible widespread government corruption, and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead February 21.

Published: 02nd May 2018 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chancellor Angela Merke. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging Slovakia to solve the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee that triggered a political crisis in the country.

Merkel made the comments today alongside new Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, who was on his first official trip to Berlin.

Merkel said she "made clear that we want and expect, but I think Slovakia is doing everything to be done to investigate" the killings.

Journalist Jan Kuciak, who was investigating possible widespread government corruption, and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead February 21.

The slayings led to the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, who was linked to corruption scandals.

That was followed by the resignation of the entire coalition government.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Journalist Jan Kuciak Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini
More from this section

Wood frogs' No.1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

UN slams Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas 'anti-Semitic slurs' as 'deeply disturbing'

2018 Nobel Literature Prize's fate to be announced Friday

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity