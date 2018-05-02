Kenya floods: Death toll rises to over 100

By ANI

NAIROBI: Floods across Kenya over the past two months have killed over 100 people, the Red Cross reported on Tuesday.

More than 2,10,000 people have been displaced till now.

According to Anadolu agency, "The latest deaths have mostly been due to landslides as certain communities that have been advised to move to safer grounds have opted to stay put."

Since March, heavy rains wreak havoc in the country leaving thousands homeless, especially the ones living in Northern Kenya, close to the Tana river which has burst its banks.

At least 8,450 acres of farmland have been submerged in water, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Families marooned by flood waters are presently camping in safer areas in Garissa and Tana River counties.