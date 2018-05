By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was today sworn-in as the US Secretary of State.

Pompeo, 54, was administered the oath of office by Vice President Mike Pence.

He replaces Rex Tillerson, who was fired by President Donald Trump in March.

Trump drove down to the State Department for the formal swearing in ceremony of Pompeo.

This was his first trip to the State Department.

Pompeo is the 70th Secretary of State.