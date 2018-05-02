Home World

Militants attack Libyan election commission, 14 Killed 

Militants have often targeted elections in other countries, and IS has called for attacks on voting infrastructure in Libya.

Published: 02nd May 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

This grab taken from Al-Hadath Channel video on Tuesday Jan. 23, 2018, shows debris at the site of an explosion in Benghazi, Libya | AOP

By PTI

BENGHAZI: Islamic State suicide bombers attacked Libya's election commission in the capital today, killing at least 14 people in the worst such attack in years that aimed to disrupt a nation-wide vote planned for later this year.

The two bombers infiltrated the building in central Tripoli and fired on people inside, then detonated their explosives when their ammunition ran out, IS said in a statement circulated by its affiliated Amaq news agency.

The Health Ministry earlier said the attack also set fire to the building, which could be seen in online videos showing thick black smoke billowing upward and security forces engaging in a gun battle.

IS and other Islamic extremists in Libya oppose democratic elections, which the United Nations and Libya's foreign backers are urging to take place this year despite security problems in the oil-rich North African country.

Militants have often targeted elections in other countries, and IS has called for attacks on voting infrastructure in Libya.

"(It) is a clear manifestation of everything that is wrong with the current shortsighted narrative of fake security and 'progress,'" said Hanan Salah of Human Rights Watch in a post on social media.

Her group has underlined how elections will be difficult while Libya remains dominated by a patchwork of armed groups who continue extra-judicial killings, property confiscation, forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and torture.

Foreign embassies, observers and other institutions promptly condemned the attack as an attempt to undermine stability in Libya as it heads toward the general election later this year.

The UN mission to Libya said that violence "will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of establishing national unity and the rule of law and institutions.

" Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi, and is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.

A UN-backed government is based in Tripoli, which in recent years hasn't seen such brazen attacks.

Earlier this week, the international Quartet trying to help bring order to Libya said it supports holding presidential and parliamentary elections this year, and will provide observers and electoral assistance to ensure the voting is free and fair.

In a joint statement following a meeting in Cairo on Monday, the European Union, the African Union, the Arab League and the United Nations said Libyans must commit in advance to respect and abide by the results and avoid violence or intimidation.

The election commission said later in the day that its electoral database was safe after the attack, dispelling rumours that it had been specifically targeted and damaged.

In a statement it said that it remained committed to and ready to hold the elections this year.

The United Nations and various envoys to Libya have praised recent efforts to register millions of Libyan voters, underlining how the move constitutes progress despite the country's myriad troubles and overarching lack of security amid militia impunity and general lawlessness.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Islamic State Libya's election commission Islamic extremists
More from this section

Wood frogs' No.1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

UN slams Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas 'anti-Semitic slurs' as 'deeply disturbing'

2018 Nobel Literature Prize's fate to be announced Friday

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity