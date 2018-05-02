Home World

No justification for senseless act: White House on Kabul blasts 

Sanders said the Trump administration laid out its Afghanistan strategy just a few months ago and "there is no change to that policy at this point"

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WAHINGTON: The White House condemned a double suicide blast in Kabul that killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists, saying there was no justification for such a senseless and heinous act.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference that the Trump administration "strongly condemns" the attacks that rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, killing several members of the media.

"These journalists were in the area to cover a bomb blast when a second explosion occurred. Afghanistan's press corps is a powerful illustration of how that country has transformed. There's absolutely no justification for such a senseless and heinous act," she said.

Responding to a question, Sanders said the Trump administration laid out its Afghanistan strategy just a few months ago and "there is no change to that policy at this point".

