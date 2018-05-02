US refuses its involvement in recent Syria strikes

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: The United States on Tuesday refuted reports of its involvement in the strikes in Syria on April 30.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said the United States has nothing to do with the Syrian strikes, according to the Sputnik news agency.

Reportedly on Monday night, there were missile attacks in Aleppo and Hama provinces.

The target of these missiles is said to be ammunition depots.

Sputnik quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying that the attack is likely to have been conducted by the Israeli military.

There have been no official statements from the Syrian government on the incident yet.

Earlier the US along with the United Kingdom and France launched precision attacks in the war-torn country in retaliation to the chemical attack on Syria's rebel-held town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on April 7.