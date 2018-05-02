Home World

US refuses its involvement in recent Syria strikes

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said the United States has nothing to do with the Syrian strikes, according to the Sputnik news agency.

Published: 02nd May 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

US Defense Secretary James Mattis. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: The United States on Tuesday refuted reports of its involvement in the strikes in Syria on April 30.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis said the United States has nothing to do with the Syrian strikes, according to the Sputnik news agency.

Reportedly on Monday night, there were missile attacks in Aleppo and Hama provinces.

The target of these missiles is said to be ammunition depots.

Sputnik quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as saying that the attack is likely to have been conducted by the Israeli military.

There have been no official statements from the Syrian government on the incident yet.

Earlier the US along with the United Kingdom and France launched precision attacks in the war-torn country in retaliation to the chemical attack on Syria's rebel-held town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on April 7. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United States US Defense Secretary James Mattis Syria
More from this section

US President Donald Trump announces May as National Mental Health Awareness Month

McDonald's torched, 200 arrested in May Day protests in Paris

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan calls for general strike

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today