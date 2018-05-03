Home World

17 killed by IS-linked extremists in Mali's northeast 

The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali says extremists killed at least 47 Tuareg civilians in the Menaka region on April 26 and 27.

Published: 03rd May 2018 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

BAMAKO: A Tuareg leader says extremists linked to the Islamic State group in Mali have killed at least 17 people in two communities in the West African nation's Menaka region.

Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, secretary-general for the Tuareg self-defence group, says the attacks by Islamic State in the Greater Sahara occurred in Tindinbawen and Taylalene.

Violence has been increasing in the region between the Fulani communities, some of whom are suspected of links with the extremist group, and Tuaregs allied with French soldiers fighting extremism in the Sahel.

A Fulani association on Sunday said 44 Fulanis were killed by the Tuareg group on April 27 along the Mali-Niger border.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali says extremists killed at least 47 Tuareg civilians in the Menaka region on April 26 and 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Islamic State Mali

Comments

More from this section

Pakistan university department​ named after country's first Nobel laureate Abdus Salam to be renamed 

AP18103605201629

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants tough soccer from Russia at World Cup 

US military pilots injured by Chinese lasers in Djibouti: Pentagon

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity