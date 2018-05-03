Home World

Black men arrested at Starbucks settle for USD 200,000 in US's city of Philadelphia

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a USD 200,000.

Published: 03rd May 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters gather outside a Philadelphia Starbucks outlet on Sunday where two black men were earlier arrested | AP

By AFP

NEW YORK: Two black men arrested in Starbucks have reached settlements with the US coffee chain and the city of Philadelphia, which will endow a $200,000 fund to help young entrepreneurs, officials said Wednesday.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in Philadelphia on April 12, sparking international outrage, protests at Starbucks outlets and anguished soul-searching about America's lingering problems of racial discrimination.

The mayor's office said Nelson and Robinson had agreed not to sue the city, in exchange for $1 each and the city's agreement to grant $200,000 to a pilot program for public high school students who want to become entrepreneurs.

"I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "I look forward to seeing the fruits of this effort in the coming months and years," he added.

Starbucks also reached agreement with Robinson and Nelson this week, the company announced on Wednesday.

That deal "will include a financial settlement as well as continued listening and dialogue... and specific action and opportunity," it added.

Starbucks has sought to repair damage to its image by apologizing and ordering all its stores and corporate offices across the United States to close for an afternoon on May 29 to conduct "racial-bias education."

Philadelphia's police chief Richard Ross, who is himself African American, also publicly apologized, admitting he "failed miserably" with his initial response.

Ross was widely criticized after he initially said his "officers did absolutely nothing wrong" during the arrests which followed a 911 call from a Starbucks worker who said the men were trespassing after refusing to buy anything.

Police said officers "politely" asked Nelson and Robinson to leave before arresting them. They reportedly asked first to use the bathroom, but were told it was only for paying customers.

A video, which went viral after being posted on social media by a customer, showed uniformed police officers questioning and then handcuffing the pair despite their offering no resistance.

The two men's lawyer Lauren Wimmer has told a CBS affiliate in Philadelphia that they had been waiting for a third man to arrive for a business meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Starbucks Philadelphia
More from this section
In this frame taken from video provided by the CTV Vatican television Pope Francis reads his message for the people of Bangladesh ahead of his weeklong trip to Bangladesh and Myanmar, at the Vatican.|AP

Sexual abuse victims call for Vatican to crack down on Chilean cardinals

Armenia opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan secures support for PM bid after huge protests

Iran denies Morocco accusation of Polisario arms delivery

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity