Cambridge Analytica, disgraced data firm at centre of Facebook privacy row announces 'ceasing all operations'
Published: 03rd May 2018 12:08 AM | Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 12:28 AM | A+A A-
LONDON: Cambridge Analytica, the UK marketing analytics firm at the heart of the Facebook data scandal, announced Wednesday it was "immediately ceasing all operations" and filing for insolvency in Britain and the United States.
"It has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business," the company, accused of misusing tens of millions of Facebook users' data, said in a statement.