Home World

Cambridge Analytica, disgraced data firm at centre of Facebook privacy row announces 'ceasing all operations'

Cambridge Analytica, the UK marketing analytics firm at the heart of the Facebook data scandal, announced Wednesday it was "immediately ceasing all operations".

Published: 03rd May 2018 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, including red London busses, passes the shared building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. | AFP

Traffic, including red London busses, passes the shared building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Cambridge Analytica, the UK marketing analytics firm at the heart of the Facebook data scandal, announced Wednesday it was "immediately ceasing all operations" and filing for insolvency in Britain and the United States.

"It has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business," the company, accused of misusing tens of millions of Facebook users' data, said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cambridge Analytica Facebook Data Privacy Row
More from this section
In this frame taken from video provided by the CTV Vatican television Pope Francis reads his message for the people of Bangladesh ahead of his weeklong trip to Bangladesh and Myanmar, at the Vatican.|AP

Sexual abuse victims call for Vatican to crack down on Chilean cardinals

Armenia opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan secures support for PM bid after huge protests

Iran denies Morocco accusation of Polisario arms delivery

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity