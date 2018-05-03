Home World

Israel Parliament approves bill allowing Prime Minister to declare war 

The measure was passed amid heightened tensions with Iran over its involvement in Syria.

Published: 03rd May 2018 08:56 PM

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File | AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament has approved a law empowering the country's prime minister and defense minister to declare war without full Cabinet approval in "extreme circumstances."

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a presentation showcasing intelligence on Iran's nuclear program on live television, his coalition quietly pushed through a bill on Monday expanding his authority to order military operations.

It was approved less than a day after warplanes, believed to be Israeli, carried out an airstrike Syrian military facility, killing 26 pro-government fighters, most of them Iranians.

Israel is believed to have been responsible for several strikes on Iranian positions in Syria in recent months.

Israeli officials typically neither confirm nor deny such reports.

 

TAGS
Israel parliament Israel prime minister war declaration Syrian crisis

