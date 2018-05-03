Italy President Sergio Mattarella calls new government consultations on May 7
Mattarella's office said the meetings with party leaders would take place on just the one day, with his options dwindling rapidly and calls for a swift return to the polls growing.
ROME: Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called for a new round of consultations over the formation of a possible new government for May 7 after nine weeks of political deadlock following inconclusive elections in March.
