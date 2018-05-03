Home World

Italy President Sergio Mattarella​ calls new government ​consultations on May 7

Mattarella's office said the meetings with party leaders would take place on just the one day, with his options dwindling rapidly and calls for a swift return to the polls growing.

Published: 03rd May 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (File | AP)

By Reuters

ROME: Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called for a new round of consultations over the formation of a possible new government for May 7 after nine weeks of political deadlock following inconclusive elections in March.

