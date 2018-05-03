Man stunned after attempting sex with car in US's Kansas

By PTI

NEWTON: Authorities say an extremely intoxicated man who was attempting to have sex with the tailpipe of a car in central Kansas was subdued with a stun gun after he refused to stop.

Newton Lt Scott Powell says the 24-year-old was taken to an emergency room Tuesday because of his life threateningly high .

35 blood alcohol level and possible drug use.

Powell says the man had a possible head injury and "was completely oblivious to everyone standing around and telling him to stop.

" Powell says the man is expected to be released from the hospital today.

Police submitted a report to city prosecutors recommending a misdemeanour charge of lewd and lascivious behaviour.

Nothing had been filed as of today.