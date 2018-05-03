Home World

Turkish party names Recep Tayyip Erdogan as presidential candidate 

The main opposition Republican People's Party is reported to have agreed to an alliance with the newly founded Good Party and two smaller parties in a bid to weaken AKP's 16-year dominance.

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Turkey's ruling party has formally nominated incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as its candidate to run in the presidential election set for June 24.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said lawmakers of the Justice and Development Party, or AKP, agreed to back Erdogan during a meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, four opposition parties are expected to announce over the weekend that they will be joining forces against the AKP in parliamentary elections on the same date.

The main opposition Republican People's Party is reported to have agreed to an alliance with the newly founded Good Party and two smaller parties in a bid to weaken AKP's 16-year dominance.

A pro-Kurdish party, whose former leader and several top lawmakers are in jail fighting terror charges, was kept out of the alliance.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey polls AKP

Comments

More from this section

Iran currency crunch hits foreign tourists

Man rams car several times into pedestrians in China; cop among two killed 

Israel Parliament approves bill allowing Prime Minister to declare war 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity