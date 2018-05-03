US President Donald Trump says money for his lawyer Cohen "not from the campaign"
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his lawyer Michael Cohen did not use presidential campaign funds to pay Stormy Daniels as part of a contract that he said was aimed at stopping the adult-film star from making "false and extortionist accusations" about an affair.
"Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction," Trump wrote in one of a series of early morning tweets.