Home World

US President Donald Trump says money for his lawyer Cohen "not from the campaign"

"Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction," Trump wrote in one of a series of early morning tweets.

Published: 03rd May 2018 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his lawyer Michael Cohen did not use presidential campaign funds to pay Stormy Daniels as part of a contract that he said was aimed at stopping the adult-film star from making "false and extortionist accusations" about an affair.

"Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction," Trump wrote in one of a series of early morning tweets.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Iran currency crunch hits foreign tourists

Turkish party names Recep Tayyip Erdogan as presidential candidate 

Man rams car several times into pedestrians in China; cop among two killed 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity