30 suffer burn injuries in Stamford Hill explosion

By ANI

LONDON: At least 30 people sustained burn injuries on Wednesday night (local time) in an incident of explosion at Stamford Hill in London.

A group of Jewish people had gathered for Lag baOmer event when they lit a borne fire as part of their celebrations. Soon after, the borne fire exploded, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

"Ten individuals suffered minor injuries following large fire lit as part of local Jewish community celebration in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill," Anadolu Agency quoted a police statement. Further 20 other suffered minor injuries as they tried to escape from the location.

There were a group of cell phones being thrown in the borne fire which has reportedly led to the fatal blast. Jewish ambulance service Hatzola and the London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene to provide treatment to the injured.

Hackney Police of the Central East BCU took to its official Twitter handle to inform ? "No criminal allegations reported. No serious injuries."

Till now no official investigation is being done to ascertain the cause of the fire.