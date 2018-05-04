Home World

30 suffer burn injuries in Stamford Hill explosion

A group of Jewish people had gathered for Lag baOmer event when they lit a borne fire as part of their celebrations. Soon after, the borne fire exploded, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

LONDON: At least 30 people sustained burn injuries on Wednesday night (local time) in an incident of explosion at Stamford Hill in London.

A group of Jewish people had gathered for Lag baOmer event when they lit a borne fire as part of their celebrations. Soon after, the borne fire exploded, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

"Ten individuals suffered minor injuries following large fire lit as part of local Jewish community celebration in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill," Anadolu Agency quoted a police statement. Further 20 other suffered minor injuries as they tried to escape from the location.

There were a group of cell phones being thrown in the borne fire which has reportedly led to the fatal blast. Jewish ambulance service Hatzola and the London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene to provide treatment to the injured.

Hackney Police of the Central East BCU took to its official Twitter handle to inform ? "No criminal allegations reported. No serious injuries."

Till now no official investigation is being done to ascertain the cause of the fire. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stamford Hill explosion

Comments

More from this section

CIA declassifies more information on Trump's pick for agency's director 

Arizona wildfire has destroyed 30 homes, 17 other structures 

Thousands urged to leave homes after Hawaii volcano eruption: official 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity