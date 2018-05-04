Home World

Arizona wildfire has destroyed 30 homes, 17 other structures 

Fire management officials included the count of destroyed or heavily damaged buildings in a Thursday update. The fire is 12 per cent contained.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

a helicopter fighting a wildfire in north-central Arizona. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF: Officials say a week-old wildfire burning in an Arizona forest has destroyed 30 homes and 17 other structures.

Fire management officials included the count of destroyed or heavily damaged buildings in a Thursday update. The fire is 12 per cent contained.

Coconino County spokesman Matt Rudig tells the Arizona Daily Sun that most homes lost to the fire were second residences.

The fire near Clints Well, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Flagstaff, has burned 19.2 square miles (50 square kilometers). Fire officials say it spread from an illegally built and abandoned campfire.

Cooler and damper weather aided firefighters this week but temperatures are expected to rise this weekend. Officials are considering when they can lift evacuation notices for residences in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

CIA declassifies more information on Trump's pick for agency's director 

30 suffer burn injuries in Stamford Hill explosion

Thousands urged to leave homes after Hawaii volcano eruption: official 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity