Home World

Modi-Jinping summit a 'good thing': White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the Trump administration had good relationship with both India and China, and wanted things to continue down the same road.

Published: 04th May 2018 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The White House has given a thumbs up to last week's meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying it was a "good thing" that the world leaders were getting along.

After their informal summit meeting in China for two days, Modi and Xi agreed to improve communication over military and security matters.

The two leaders directed their militaries to earnestly implement various confidence-building measures agreed upon between the two sides, including the principle of mutual and equal security, and strengthen existing institutional arrangements and information sharing mechanisms to prevent incidents in border regions.

Asked to comment on the summit, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday said the Trump administration had good relationship with both India and China, and wanted things to continue down the same road.

"(I) certainly think it's always good when other world leaders are getting along," Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

"And, certainly, when we can cooperate, that's definitely a good thing. We have a great relationship with both countries and hope to continue to do so," Sanders said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trump Modi Xi jinping

Comments

More from this section

Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn indicted in US over 'Dieselgate' 

5.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii's Big Island

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity