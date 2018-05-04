Home World

Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year following sex abuse allegations within Swedish Academy

The decision was made at a weekly meeting in Stockholm on the grounds that the academy is in no shape to pick a winner after a string of sex abuse allegations and financial crimes scandals.

Published: 04th May 2018 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

The old Stock Exchange Building, home of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: The Swedish Academy says the Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within its ranks that have tarnished the body's reputation.

The academy said today the 2018 prize will be given in 2019.

The decision was made at a weekly meeting in Stockholm on the grounds that the academy is in no shape to pick a winner after a string of sex abuse allegations and financial crimes scandals.

In a statement, the academy said the decision "was arrived at in view of the currently diminished Academy and the reduced public confidence in the Academy." It will be the first time since wartime 1943 that the prestigious award is not handed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nobel literature prize sex abuse allegations financial crimes scandals  Swedish Academy

Comments

More from this section

132-pound ovarian tumour removed from US woman

UN chief 'optimistic' over peace efforts to denuclearise Korean Peninsula 

CIA declassifies more information on Trump's pick for agency's director 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity