Home World

Pakistan university department​ named after country's first Nobel laureate Abdus Salam to be renamed 

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in December 2016 had named the Physics centre as Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics to honour the only Pakistani scientist awarded Nobel Prize.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's parliament today adopted a resolution to rename a university department in Islamabad currently named after the country's first Nobel laureate Abdus Salam, a renowned physicist who belonged to the minority Ahamdiyya community.

The Physics department at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is renamed because Salam belonged to the Ahamdiyya community that was declared as non-Muslim in 1974 by the then parliament of Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in December 2016 had named the Physics centre as Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics to honour the only Pakistani scientist awarded Nobel Prize in any discipline of science.

But his son-in-law Muhammad Safdar who is also a lawmaker of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz today moved a resolution to rename the department after a Byzantine-origin astronomer Abu al-Fath Abd al-Rahman Mansur al-Khazini.

Safdar last year in an anti-Ahmadi tirade in the National Assembly heavily criticised the move by Sharif to name QAU physics centre after an Ahmadiyya follower.

Ahmadiyyas often face violence at the hands of extremists.

It was not known if the resolution reflected policy of the party or it was a move to attract voters from hardline groups ahead of elections due any time after June.

Salam shared the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics with Sheldon Glashow and Steven Weinberg for helping to pave the way to the discovery of the "God particle", one of science's greatest achievements in the last 100 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan's parliament Nobel laureate Abdus Salam

Comments

More from this section

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras seeks to placate anger on migrant island

EU invites 15,000 teens to travel free in Europe 

UN takes 1,500 economic migrants to Niger from Algeria

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity